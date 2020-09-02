Deputy Who Sued Raptors Prez Denies 'Racial Animus'

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- The San Francisco Bay Area sheriff's deputy accusing the president of the Toronto Raptors of assault has asked a federal judge to shut down counterclaims that the lawman was actually the aggressor, saying the NBA executive is taking advantage of "now pervasive" anti-police sentiment to "falsely allege racial animus." Deputy Alan Strickland filed an opposition Tuesday to a proposed countersuit lodged by Raptors leader Masai Ujiri on Aug. 18 claiming that recently obtained police body camera footage showed that Strickland, who was working as a security guard at Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State...

