Former Luxury Car Exec Admits Dodging Taxes On Kickbacks

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A former luxury car executive admitted Wednesday to dodging more than $1 million in tax obligations on kickbacks he took for selling limited edition vehicles to auto dealers and high rollers who weren't approved buyers, New Jersey federal prosecutors said. Maurizo Parlato, 58, pled guilty to filing a false tax return and violating foreign bank account disclosure requirements in a scheme stemming from his time as chief executive officer of an Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based Italian car importer. Also on Wednesday, Gigi Knowle, 69, pled guilty to failing to report commission he received for aiding in one of the unauthorized vehicle...

