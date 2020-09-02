GM Dodges Oil Consumption Defect Suit In Washington state

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday tossed a proposed class action alleging General Motors' Chevrolet Silverado trucks use too much oil, finding the driver didn't rely on GM advertising when he acquired his truck in a separation agreement from a former employer. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly said that to state a claim under the Washington Consumer Protection Act, Kelly Harris must allege he relied on deceptive advertising but failed to claim he depended on any particular GM statement or advertisement. His conclusory allegations that GM, in general, misrepresented the quality of its trucks in its marketing don't pass muster...

