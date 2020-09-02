Amazon Says 9th Circ. Ruling Irrelevant To Recall Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit ruling preventing Amazon from arbitrating a wage and hour dispute with delivery drivers has "no bearing" on the e-commerce giant's bid to arbitrate a separate case accusing it of selling unsafe or recalled products, the company told an Illinois federal judge Wednesday. A divided Ninth Circuit held last month that Amazon delivery drivers are transportation workers engaged in interstate commerce and didn't have to physically cross state lines to fit the definition of a transportation worker who is exempt from arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act, clearing a path for their legal disputes to play out in court...

