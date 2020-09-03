Clothing Giant PVH Beats Fake Discount Claims, For Now

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- PVH, the clothing company behind brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, has defeated a suit claiming it tricks consumers by offering items at supposedly discounted prices that don't match up with their actual value, though a New York federal judge said the plaintiff could have another shot. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled Wednesday that Robert DiCicco had failed to adequately lay out the specifics of the alleged plot by PVH Corp. to bamboozle customers by selling them clothes at prices that were falsely advertised as discounts. Judge Ramos pointed out that DiCicco said he had bought three falsely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS