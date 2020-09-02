Streaming Cos. Say Charter Is Trying To 'Punish Cord Cutters'

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Streaming content providers on Wednesday accused Charter Communications Inc. of trying to "punish cord cutters" in its effort to kill several conditions the Federal Communications Commission imposed on Charter's merger with Time Warner Cable that were aimed at protecting consumers. Incompas, a trade group whose members include streaming content services like Netflix, pummeled Charter's request for the FCC to sunset conditions it put on the cable giant four years ago when approving license transfers for the megadeal that also merged Charter with Bright House Networks. The FCC imposed the conditions under its public-interest authority, but free-market advocates have criticized the stipulations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS