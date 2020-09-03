Gov't Fights Hawaii Telecom's Push For $200M In FCC Money

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government urged the Federal Circuit not to send back to trial court a bankrupt Hawaiian telecom's bid to recover $200 million in funds pulled by the FCC after the company's founder was convicted of tax code violations. Sandwich Isles Communications Inc. wants a panel of circuit judges to decide that its suit belongs in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, which hears disputes such as takings by the government from private parties. The telecom believes it can win back millions of dollars from the Federal Communications Commission's Universal Service Fund, if allowed to make its case in the lower...

