T-Mobile's Bad Service Caused Tragedy, Justices Told

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas family seeking to hold T-Mobile USA Inc. liable for faulty service that it says contributed to their baby's death has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing the Fifth Circuit should have punted questions of state tort law to the state Supreme Court rather than dismissing the suit itself. The estate of Brandon Alex, a 7-month-old baby who died after falling from a daybed, petitioned the court last week to review a Fifth Circuit panel's decision to dismiss its case. The suit claims the infant's babysitter attempted to connect with emergency responders from her T-Mobile cellphone for over 40 minutes, calling 911 three...

