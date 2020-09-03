NY ICE Detainee Class Wins Injunction In Bond Hearing Suit

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge certified part of a proposed class of detained migrants Wednesday in an order that also shifted the burden of proof onto the government for bond hearings before immigration judges in Buffalo while the case proceeds. Invoking the court's right to redefine a proposed class, District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford dropped from the case a subclass of detainees housed at Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana whose hearings were held remotely before immigration judges in Batavia, New York. She also removed migrants from the class detained at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility who have already had their initial bond hearings....

