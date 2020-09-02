Taylor Swift Loses Bid To Escape 'Shake It Off' Lyrics Case

Law360 (September 2, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A year after being overturned by the Ninth Circuit, a California federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss out a lawsuit accusing Taylor Swift of ripping off lyrics for "Shake It Off," sending the case toward more litigation and an eventual trial. Siding with two songwriters who sued the pop star, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald denied Swift's motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that the allegedly stolen lyrics — "playas, they gonna play" and "haters, they gonna hate" — were not copyrightable. Specifically, the judge said that it was too early to rule that the lyrics were...

