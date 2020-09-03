2nd Circ. Asked To Undo Approval Of Phillips 66's $44M Award

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- An insurer has told the Second Circuit that a lower court wrongly granted Phillips 66's bid to confirm an arbitration award that forces it to cover nearly $44 million in settlements over a gasoline additive that pollutes groundwater, saying the arbitrators rewrote the contract to lower the bar for the refiner's claims. German insurance company HDI Global SE said Wednesday that a divided arbitration panel issued a ruling that allowed the energy company to uniformly benefit from an exception in the policy that provided coverage for the "end use" of its product, reading a coverage exception entirely out of the policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS