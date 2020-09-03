5th Circ. Backs Warrantless Phone Search In Smuggling Case

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A man sentenced to 20 years for attempting to smuggle meth from Mexico into the U.S. two years ago cannot suppress evidence obtained without a warrant from his cellphone, the Fifth Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel on Wednesday affirmed a Texas federal court's denial of Alfredo Aguilar Jr.'s bid to quash evidence found in a forensic search of his cellphone when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested him and two women in May 2018. The group was caught carrying 23.5 pounds of methamphetamine as they attempted to enter the U.S. by crossing the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge that connects...

