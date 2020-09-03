ECJ Finds Italy's Law To Block Vivendi's Media Stake Unlawful

Law360, London (September 3, 2020, 4:23 PM BST) -- A decision by Italy's government to block French media company Vivendi SA from acquiring nearly a third of the shares in Italian broadcaster Mediaset SpA breached European Union rules, the bloc's highest court ruled on Thursday. The European Court of Justice has found that an Italian law designed to prevent a concentration of power in the electronic communications sector violates EU law on the right of establishment. The case stems from an April 2017 decision by the Italian communications competition regulator, Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni, which required Vivendi to trim the share capital it held in either Mediaset SpA...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS