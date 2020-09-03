VW-Fueled Battery Maker Hits $3.3B Value With Merger

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen-backed electric vehicle battery maker QuantumScape disclosed plans Thursday to go public through a tie-up with a blank check company that values the business at $3.3 billion including debt and is steered by Wilson Sonsini, Hughes Hubbard and Freshfields. San Jose, California-based QuantumScape Corp., guided by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, said it will merge with Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP-advised Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and the surviving company will remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "QS," according to a deal announcement. The Silicon Valley battery business' shareholders — including majority shareholder Volkswagen...

