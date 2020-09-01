TikTok Suitors Urged To Boost Privacy For Users Under 13

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Children's privacy advocates on Thursday urged potential buyers of the U.S. operations of short-form video app TikTok to shore up the company's protections for younger users, citing the app's history of alleged privacy breaches. In separate letters to Microsoft, Walmart and Oracle — all of whom have reportedly shown interest in such a purchase — advocates at the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy called for a new buyer to "immediately" stop collecting and processing data from any account with a user flagged as or believed to be under 13 years old. New buyers should only restore accounts that...

