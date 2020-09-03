Weinstein Co. Says Founder's Firing Claims Are 'Hopeless'

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The Weinstein Co. has asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge to keep Harvey Weinstein from restarting arbitration against the company in New York over his 2017 firing, saying the disgraced Hollywood producer has no chance of winning the case or collecting damages. In a filing Wednesday, TWC asked the judge to reject Weinstein's request to lift the bankruptcy stay to allow the arbitration to go forward, calling his wrongful termination claims "hopeless" and saying he has no chance of collecting anything from TWC even if he won. "Therefore, Weinstein faces a dead end, and any further indulgence of Weinstein's claims would only...

