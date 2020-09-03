Southwest Airlines Sued Over Midair Sex Assault Of Teen Girl

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio mother has accused Southwest Airlines Co. in state court of enabling a male passenger to sexually assault her 13-year-old daughter on a flight from Nevada by providing him with several alcoholic drinks, despite the fact that he was "visibly intoxicated" when he boarded the plane. Southwest flight attendants allegedly served the 25-year-old Anthony Brandon Ryan three beers and a shot of tequila despite telling him to "slow down" during a 2½-hour flight in December, Nicole Cruz said in a Dallas County District Court petition filed Tuesday. Cruz is representing the interests of her daughter, who is only identified by...

