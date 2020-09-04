Trump's Chinese Tech Crackdown Goes Far Beyond Carriers

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT) -- As the Trump administration forges ahead with crackdowns on Chinese technology companies ranging from Huawei to TikTok, it's signaling plans to cast an even wider net that could snare app makers and cloud storage providers too. A course recently charted by the State Department seeks to involve U.S. allies and could bring the administration's national security offensive closer to home for many American consumers, experts told Law360. Specifically, State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo laid out plans last month to engage in industrial policy as a way to protect national security. In an Aug. 5 speech, Pompeo announced the expansion of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS