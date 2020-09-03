Avenatti Fights To Hide Finances From Feds In NY Case

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Embattled attorney Michael Avenatti has told a New York federal judge that prosecutors shouldn't see evidence of his current financial situation because they would "weaponize" the information in their case alleging he stole $300,000 from adult film actress and former client Stormy Daniels. Avenatti recently claimed that he lacks the funds to pay for his legal fees but that allowing the government to see the documents accompanying his motion for court-appointed counsel would violate his constitutional protections against self-incrimination. The government has argued that keeping the information secret would prevent it from assessing the accuracy of Avenatti's finances and from potentially recouping...

