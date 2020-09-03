Orchestra Can't Revive Pension Liability Dispute With Union

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday left a Jewish orchestra on the hook for a $1.1 million withdrawal liability, finding that its allegations that a union tricked it into signing a collective bargaining agreement by promising to nix the penalty were trumped by federal labor law. In its opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the district court's finding that the National Labor Relations Act preempted claims Neshoma Orchestra and Singers Inc. brought against the Associated Musicians of Greater New York Local 802 in a third-party complaint. "The district court lacked subject matter jurisdiction over Neshoma's claim, which grew out of an allegedly bad-faith...

