Ill. Atty Botched $73M Damages Request In IP Trial, Suit Says

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney has been hit with state court malpractice claims for allegedly failing to ask a jury for $73 million for his client in a cat litter patent case against Nestle Purina that settled after his client won $3 million. Oil-Dri Corp. of America alleged Friday that Michael Mazza of Michael P. Mazza LLC failed to follow "tried-and-true" practices during his opening and closing trial arguments that would have secured at least $73 million in damages over Nestle Purina PetCare Co.'s alleged infringement of its cat litter patent. That figure was supported by both an expert report and mock trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS