Judge Sends Chinese Market Research Fight To Arbitration

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday ordered a Chinese market research joint venture to arbitrate a $5 million dispute with an Ohio-based marketing and analytics firm, rejecting arguments that the arbitration clause is unenforceable under Chinese law. The Chinese joint venture SSI (Beijing) Company Ltd. had argued that the arbitration clause in its contract with Prosper Business Development Corp., which related to a Chinese survey project, violated Chinese law because it failed to name an administering institution. The company claimed that because the parties had agreed the contract would be governed by Chinese law, Second Circuit precedent obligated the court...

