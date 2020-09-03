Whole Foods Quashes Settlement Talk In BLM Mask Case

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for Whole Foods Market Inc. vowed Thursday to continue fighting claims that the grocery chain discriminated against employees by banning Black Lives Matter face masks, disagreeing with a Massachusetts federal judge's prediction that it will settle in part to avoid having a "racist label" attached to it during litigation. In a scheduling conference, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs told Whole Foods attorney Michael Banks of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP that extensive discovery may not help resolve the central question in the suit: whether Whole Foods selectively applied its dress code barring slogans and messages to Black Lives Matter apparel in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS