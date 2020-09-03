Ex-Bloomberg Campaign Workers Win Collective Action Cert.

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday conditionally certified a collective action by former staffers that worked on Mike Bloomberg's failed presidential bid who accused the billionaire's campaign of failing to pay unpaid overtime and reneging on a promise to employ them through November. Manhattan U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein, who is overseeing the litigation along with U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, said in a 12-page order that the former field organizers have cleared the hurdles to proceed with the case. The order noted that at this preliminary stage in the case, the focus of the court's inquiry was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS