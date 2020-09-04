Lost Texts Spur Sanctions Ask In L'Oréal Discrimination Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- L'Oréal should be sanctioned for losing key text messages and other communications central to an employment discrimination claim, a Black former executive at the beauty company told a New York federal judge. In a letter filed Wednesday, attorneys for Amanda Johnson said L'Oréal USA lost text message and email data from key witnesses that could have helped prove the company fired the former vice president of digital marketing because she complained the work environment was hostile to minorities and women. Those witnesses include Johnson's boss, who was a "key decision maker" in firing Johnson, and the executive Johnson's complaint concerned, according...

