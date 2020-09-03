4th Circ. Halts Trump Admin.'s Abortion Referral Rule

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The full Fourth Circuit said Thursday the Trump administration can't enforce a policy banning federally funded health care providers from giving abortion referrals, saying the rule ignores "literally every major medical organization in the country." In a split en banc decision, a majority of the Fourth Circuit affirmed a lower court's permanent injunction blocking the rule at issue from taking effect in Maryland after the mayor and city council of Baltimore had challenged the rule. The majority said that the rule "failed to recognize and address the ethical concerns of literally every major medical organization in the country, and it arbitrarily...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS