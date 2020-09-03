Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4th Circ. Halts Trump Admin.'s Abortion Referral Rule

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The full Fourth Circuit said Thursday the Trump administration can't enforce a policy banning federally funded health care providers from giving abortion referrals, saying the rule ignores "literally every major medical organization in the country."

In a split en banc decision, a majority of the Fourth Circuit affirmed a lower court's permanent injunction blocking the rule at issue from taking effect in Maryland after the mayor and city council of Baltimore had challenged the rule.

The majority said that the rule "failed to recognize and address the ethical concerns of literally every major medical organization in the country, and it arbitrarily...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!