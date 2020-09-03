Banks Seek To Cut All But 1 Buyer In Aluminum Antitrust MDL

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and several companies accused by aluminum buyers of conspiring to hike the metal's price say all but one of the buyers made their purchases from "non-conspiring third parties." In a motion for summary judgment on Wednesday, the defendants in the sprawling antitrust case said such "umbrella" claims — or antitrust claims asserted by plaintiffs who purchased all of their aluminum from non-defendant suppliers — have been routinely rejected in similar benchmark cases within the district. "But unlike those other benchmark cases, this case involves an unusually long and complex chain of causation that renders plaintiffs' claims especially...

