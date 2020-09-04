3 Trends To Watch As Fall IPO Pipeline Gets Ready To Burst

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- The initial public offerings market is entering its traditionally busy fall season with a robust pipeline of potential deals, bolstered by technology heavyweights, plus less renown companies and a resilient supply of blank-check companies hungry for acquisitions. Market conditions permitting, the latest wave of aspiring public companies are likely to price before Election Day. The anticipated activity could put an exclamation point on a wild 2020 that has seen capital markets rebound with fury after a coronavirus-related freeze in early spring. The IPO surge began before Memorial Day and lasted through summer — July alone had 47 IPOs, more than any...

