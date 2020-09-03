Flap Over Married Jurors Can't Undo Med Mal Defense Verdict

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel on Thursday affirmed a defense verdict in a suit accusing two physicians of causing a newborn's death, saying the fact that plaintiff's counsel was forced to strike one of two married jurors to prevent them from acting as a "team" did not warrant a new trial. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld a Fulton County, Georgia, jury's decision to clear Drs. Tanya Meziere and Letitia Royster of liability in a suit accusing the physicians of failing to timely order an emergency cesarean section despite signs of fetal distress, resulting in the death of Arianna Thomas' baby...

