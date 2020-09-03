IBM Wins Delay To Start Of Ex-Exec's New Job At Microsoft

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- International Business Machines Corp. won an order Thursday from a New York federal court blocking a former IBM executive from starting his new job at Microsoft Corp. until May 2021, though the worker nevertheless remains on the Redmond, Washington-based tech giant's payroll. Rodrigo Kede de Freitas Lima can't start as Microsoft's corporate vice president for Latin America until May 18 next year, U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern said, ruling that IBM is likely to succeed on its claims that Lima broke a noncompete agreement he signed with IBM in December 2019, shortly before he became IBM's general manager of integrated...

