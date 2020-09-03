Saint Xavier U. Says Fired Coach Hijacked Twitter Account

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Saint Xavier University has sued its former baseball coach in Illinois federal court, claiming he hijacked the institution's Twitter account after being fired and posted disparaging tweets about the school before starting a rival account meant to trick users into believing it is the baseball program's official account. Rocco Mossuto was fired in June as the university's baseball coach, according to the complaint filed on Wednesday. After being sacked, the coach changed the login information for the school's Twitter account and spent several weeks trashing the school through the account, the university says. After handing over the official account weeks later, Mossuto...

