FERC Says Gas Exports Enough To Justify $2.1B Pipeline

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 2:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has provided a court-ordered explanation of how exported gas from a $2.1 billion pipeline proves the project was necessary and worth giving the developer eminent domain authority. FERC said Thursday that since the exported gas flowing through the now-completed Nexus pipeline is bound for Canada, it can be used to determine the project's need because the Natural Gas Act states that exports to a free trade partner are considered in the public interest. In the case of the Nexus pipeline, some of that exported gas is bound for a Canadian storage hub that serves markets on...

