Law Firm Launches TM Fight Over NYC-HURT Phone Number

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Personal injury firm Chopra & Nocerino LLP has accused another law firm of exploiting its 855-NYC-HURT phone number by using a similar number that is different by only two digits.

Chopra & Nocerino launched a trademark lawsuit in New York federal court on Thursday challenging Elefterakis Elefterakis & Panek's registration for the mark, NYC-HURT.

Elefterakis Elefterakis, which uses 866-NYC-HURT as a phone number, was able to secure the mark in November, even though Chopra & Nocerino has been using the number 855-NYC-HURT "at least as early as 2010 in commerce, and as early as 2011 in interstate commerce," the complaint alleged....

