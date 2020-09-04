Law Firm Launches TM Fight Over NYC-HURT Phone Number

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Personal injury firm Chopra & Nocerino LLP has accused another law firm of exploiting its 855-NYC-HURT phone number by using a similar number that is different by only two digits. Chopra & Nocerino launched a trademark lawsuit in New York federal court on Thursday challenging Elefterakis Elefterakis & Panek's registration for the mark, NYC-HURT. Elefterakis Elefterakis, which uses 866-NYC-HURT as a phone number, was able to secure the mark in November, even though Chopra & Nocerino has been using the number 855-NYC-HURT "at least as early as 2010 in commerce, and as early as 2011 in interstate commerce," the complaint alleged....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS