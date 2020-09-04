Ark. Highway Expansion Gets OK To Build During Challenge

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A major Arkansas highway project can go ahead while litigation over its alleged inadequate environmental review proceeds because nearby residents concerned about the construction haven't shown without a doubt that they would suffer irreparable harm or that the law was broken. U.S. District Judge James M. Moody said Thursday that he wouldn't stop the so-called 30 Crossing Project — which includes the redesign and expansion of roughly 7.3 miles of two interstates in the Little Rock area — while awaiting a final hearing next month because the Little Rock Downtown Neighborhood Association Inc. failed to meet the threshold requirements for a preliminary injunction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS