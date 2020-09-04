Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ark. Highway Expansion Gets OK To Build During Challenge

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A major Arkansas highway project can go ahead while litigation over its alleged inadequate environmental review proceeds because nearby residents concerned about the construction haven't shown without a doubt that they would suffer irreparable harm or that the law was broken.

U.S. District Judge James M. Moody said Thursday that he wouldn't stop the so-called 30 Crossing Project — which includes the redesign and expansion of roughly 7.3 miles of two interstates in the Little Rock area — while awaiting a final hearing next month because the Little Rock Downtown Neighborhood Association Inc. failed to meet the threshold requirements for a preliminary injunction....

