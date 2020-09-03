Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pokémon Go Maker Accused Of Infringing Gaming IP

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- The maker of the popular smartphone game Pokémon Go has been infringing a trio of patents covering "groundbreaking" augmented reality and gaming systems belonging to companies affiliated with billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, according to a suit filed Thursday in California federal court.

Soon-Shiong's company, NantWorks LLC, develops health care, commerce and digital entertainment technologies, per the suit. In particular, NantWorks said it's poured years and tens of millions of dollars into developing intellectual property related to digital entertainment, including augmented reality.

Technically, the patents at the heart of the suit are owned by NantWorks unit Nant Holdings IP and are exclusively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!