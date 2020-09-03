Pokémon Go Maker Accused Of Infringing Gaming IP

Law360 (September 3, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- The maker of the popular smartphone game Pokémon Go has been infringing a trio of patents covering "groundbreaking" augmented reality and gaming systems belonging to companies affiliated with billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, according to a suit filed Thursday in California federal court. Soon-Shiong's company, NantWorks LLC, develops health care, commerce and digital entertainment technologies, per the suit. In particular, NantWorks said it's poured years and tens of millions of dollars into developing intellectual property related to digital entertainment, including augmented reality. Technically, the patents at the heart of the suit are owned by NantWorks unit Nant Holdings IP and are exclusively...

