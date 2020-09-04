Ore. City Says Comcast Skipped $3.8M In Right-Of-Way Fees

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- A Comcast unit has been hit with a $4.38 million suit from an Oregon city claiming the company has evaded nearly three years' worth of local right-of-way fees for phone and internet service. In a suit that Comcast of Oregon II Inc. moved to federal court Thursday, the city of Beaverton, Oregon, alleges the telecommunications company shorted it by $3.75 million in right-of-way fees wracked up from October 2016, when the city added a voice and internet charge to its existing cable fees, through June 2019. Beaverton is now demanding that Comcast cough up the money, in addition to $625,000 in...

