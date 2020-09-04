Neiman Marcus Gets OK For $4B Debt-Swap Plan

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Friday approved retailer Neiman Marcus' $4 billion debt-swap Chapter 11 plan, congratulating the company and its creditors for getting past the "distractions" of a case that saw the arrest of the principal of a major creditor. A Neiman Marcus store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones gave his approval to the plan at a remote hearing that came the day after Marble Ridge Capital principal Daniel Kamensky was arrested on charges that he tried to interfere with the auction of Neiman Marcus assets during the...

