11th Circ. OKs Medicare Providers' Suits Against Insurers

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Friday that downstream health care providers can sue primary insurers for nonpayment under the private right of action in the Medicare Secondary Payer Act, a ruling that revives several proposed class suits in Florida and paves the way for billions of dollars in reimbursements for providers around the country. The three-judge panel reversed the dismissal of four suits brought by MSP Recovery Claims — an assignee of Medicare Advantage organizations and downstream entities like physician associations that provide health care to Medicare enrollees — and said the district court erred by narrowly construing the act to exclude...

