Google, Advocacy Groups Battle For Europe's Digital Future

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- European Union officials are weighing competing views on a sweeping package of proposed legislation aimed at strengthening the digital economy while ensuring competitive markets from the likes of Google, as well as from advocacy groups and unions that want to rein in the tech giant and its peers, after the comment period on the legislation closed Tuesday. At stake is the ultimate design for the Digital Services Act, a package of proposed legislation laid out by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in February. In June, commission antitrust enforcers issued a call for input, or consultation, on potential changes to the law...

