PTAB Nixes 2 Petitions, Citing 'Clash Of Clans' IP Trial In Dec.

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Japanese game maker Gree Inc. has scored a pair of victories in its ongoing battle with the maker of popular mobile game Clash of Clans, with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board saying it won't institute post-grant reviews of two Gree gaming patents because of a looming December trial. Supercell Oy, the company behind Clash of Clans, had argued that the Dec. 7 trial in Texas federal court will likely be delayed again because of pandemic-related travel restrictions that could prevent it from deposing Japan-based witnesses in time. The patents at issue for the trial cover a method for controlling computers...

