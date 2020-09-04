FCC Says Carriers Need Up To $1.8B To Replace Chinese Tech

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The federal government will need to shell out between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion to help U.S. telecom companies replace Chinese-manufactured wireless equipment that's already been installed, a Federal Communications Commission survey revealed Friday, surpassing the $1 billion lawmakers have allocated to the effort. In a public notice, the agency identified about 50 carriers that currently use Chinese components and would be eligible for government-funded replacements, including Verizon Communications, Windstream Holdings, Pine Belt Communications and Hargray Communications. Of the estimated $1.8 billion in total replacement costs, about $1.6 billion would be eligible for reimbursement, the FCC said. "Today's announcement marks a critical milestone...

