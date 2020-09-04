FCC Tells DC Circ. It's Paying For Enough C-Band Upgrades

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is not required to fund small cable companies' transition from satellite to fiber infrastructure in the course of the C-Band spectrum reorganization, the agency told the D.C. Circuit on Friday, attempting to convince the court that there's no reason to pause the proceeding while the funding fight plays out. The agency asserted that it has only promised to cover reasonable technological upgrades amid the spectrum shakeup, which will move companies that transmit content on the frequencies to the upper part of the band, allowing the mobile industry to buy lower-band licenses. This means the FCC doesn't have...

