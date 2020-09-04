Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Topgolf Can't Treat Ill. Privacy Claims Like Worker Injuries

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Biometric privacy violations are "simply a bad fit" for the types of injuries typically contemplated by Illinois' Workers' Compensation Act, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday, refusing to toss a lawsuit alleging Topgolf USA violated employee biometric privacy rights.

U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang said numerous courts facing the same issue have held that the state's workers' compensation law doesn't preempt claims under Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act in the employment context, allowing a proposed class action from ex-Topgolf workers Thomas Burlinski and Matthew Miller, alleging the company's fingerprint-scanning practices violated that law, to move forward.

"It is true that...

