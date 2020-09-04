Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A California appellate court reversed a now-defunct independent theater's $3.75 million antitrust trial win against Texas-based movie theater chain Cinemark, finding that Cinemark's contracts with film distributors didn't violate antitrust laws and harm the onetime rival, which was co-owned by "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston. In a 60-page Sept. 2 opinion, a three-judge panel rejected Flagship Theatres of Palm Desert LLC's legal challenge to a practice among movie theater chains — known as "circuit dealing" — in which companies like Cinemark USA Inc. enter licensing agreements with major film distributors that cover multiple theaters across the country and which give the...

