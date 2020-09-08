FCC's Pai Denies 'Conflict Of Interest' In Ligado Approval

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission has forcefully rejected "unfounded allegations" from a bipartisan trio of lawmakers about the role played by a longstanding private-sector adviser in the agency's decision to let Ligado Networks operate land-based 5G infrastructure in a spectrum band previously reserved for satellite traffic. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told leaders of the House Armed Services Committee that they misunderstood the role played by the Technical Advisory Council, an unpaid group of experts from industry and academia, and said they were attempting to undermine a decision they dislike by raising ethical questions about the adviser, who leads the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS