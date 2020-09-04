Ill. Panel Upholds $21.5M Verdict Over 6-Year-Old's Drowning

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel has affirmed a jury's $21.5 million award in a suit accusing two park districts of causing the drowning death of a 6-year-old boy at a day camp, saying the verdict was not excessive and a finding of willful and wanton conduct was backed by evidence. A three-judge Appellate Court panel on Thursday upheld the Cook County jury's December 2018 verdict in a suit over the 2014 death of Michal Duda, who drowned at a Bridgeview Park District-operated swimming pool during a summer day camp operated by Justice Park District. The suit filed by estate administrator Andrzej Kolodziej...

