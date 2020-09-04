1st Circ. Sides With US Postal Service In Bus Crash Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Friday affirmed the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold the federal government liable for injuries suffered by two children after a U.S. Postal Service contractor's vehicle collided with a school bus, saying the government is immune under the Federal Tort Claims Act. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the dismissal of a suit accusing a driver for a USPS contractor, Eagle Support Inc., of negligently rear-ending a school bus, which caused severe injuries to two minor passengers, L.A.C.R. and P.J.S. The suit filed by Nelissa Reyes-Colón and other family members alleges that USPS failed...

