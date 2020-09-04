9th Circ. Says Uber Driver Must Arbitrate Data Breach Claims

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An Uber driver claiming the company botched a data security breach must battle it out with the ride-hailing giant in arbitration, the Ninth Circuit ruled on Friday, affirming a California federal court's finding that the driver didn't fall within an arbitration exemption for workers in interstate commerce. Alabama-based driver William Grice claimed in his proposed class action that Uber Technologies Inc. failed to safeguard his and other drivers' personal information, which was stolen by hackers in an online security breach, according to his suit. Grice has argued that his case doesn't belong in arbitration because he does airport rides and drives...

