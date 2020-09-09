Fox Rothschild Nabs Entertainment Attys From Lewis Brisbois

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP has added two leading entertainment lawyers in Atlanta from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, bringing more high-profile and celebrity clients into its entertainment and sports law department. Leron E. Rogers and John T. Rose joined Fox Rothschild at the beginning of September as a partner and associate, respectively, the firm announced on Friday. Rogers was a partner at Lewis Brisbois for nine years and has mentored Rose there since 2017. The attorneys say they're Fox Rothschild's go-to attorneys in Atlanta for the whole gamut of entertainment law practice, dealing with transactions and litigation for artists, athletes, sponsors,...

