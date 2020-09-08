Hungary Ask High Court To Reverse In Holocaust Row

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Hungary is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a D.C. Circuit finding that a proposed class action filed against it by Hungarian Jews over possessions allegedly seized during the Holocaust can proceed in the United States, saying the U.S. court should refrain on comity grounds or risk fomenting "international discord." The circuit court was wrong to find that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act can block dismissal of a case against another country on international comity grounds, Hungary said in a Friday brief. Even if a U.S. court has subject-matter jurisdiction over a case under FSIA it can still exercise its discretion to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS